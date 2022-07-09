Croatia’s top officials congratulate Eid al-Adha

Share:







Source: N1 / Ivan Hrstić

Croatia’s President Zoran Milanovic, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic on Saturday extended their best wishes to all citizens of the Islamic faith for Kurban Bayram, or Eid al-Adha.

The celebration of Kurban Bayram, the president said, is also an opportunity to further promote understanding and rapprochement between people.

The Islamic Community in Croatia is an example of how cooperation and mutual respect facilitate a culture of dialogue and contribute to the prosperity of our society, the president wrote in his message, extending the traditional greeting “Bayram Sherif Mubarek Olsun”.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Saturday extended Kurban Bayram greetings to the head of the Islamic Community in Croatia, Mufti Aziz Hasanovic, and all Islamic believers, wishing that this religious holiday serves as encouragement for the promotion of tolerance.

“May this great holiday of sacrifice be an additional impetus to promoting tolerance, solidarity and mutual respect as well as to the further strengthening of our traditionally excellent relations to the benefit of the society and community in which we live,” he wrote.

Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic stressed the importance of understanding and solidarity.

“May Kurban Bayram, as the great Islamic holiday of sacrifice, love and care for one’s neighbour, brings peace, health, happiness and prosperity to your families,” Jandrokovic said.