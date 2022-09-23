Croatia’s state-run gas storage facility reaches 87 pct capacity

Share:







Source: Luka Stanzl/PIXSELL

The Okoli underground gas storage facility in central Croatia currently holds 3.75 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of natural gas, which is 87 percent of its claimed 4.31 billion kWh capacity, state news agency Hina said on Friday, citing data released by the state-run facility.

Based on the decision of the European Commission and the subsequent order made by the Croatian government, the storage facility intends to be at 90 percent by 1 November, in order to prepare for the winter amid exploding gas prices and the supply interruptions from Russia.

Croatia’s total natural gas consumption is around 2.9 billion cubic meters per year. Around 35-40 percent of that is covered with gas from domestic extraction sites, and the rest is imported, mainly from Russia.

In early June the government ordered the state-owned power board Hep to acquire 270.8 million cubic meters of natural gas, which translates to around 2.5 billion kWh, for stockpiling at Okoli. Economy Minister, Davor Filipovic, said in late August that “the security of gas supply in Croatia is not in doubt” and that Okoli facility would “soon” be 90 percent full.

It is unknown how much funding was spent for filling up Okoli, with market prices currently many times higher than usual due to increased demand in Europe.