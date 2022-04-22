Croatia’s state-owned pipeline Janaf resumes crude oil delivery to Serbia’s NIS

Share:







Source: Slavko Midzor/PIXSELL

Croatia's state-owned pipeline operator Janaf said on Friday that a EU Council decision from earlier this months allows them to resume the delivery of crude oil to the Serbian national oil company NIS.

Janaf reported on 29 March that EU sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine would apply to its contract to deliver oil to NIS, as NIS is majority-owned by Russia’s Gazprom Neft company.

On Friday Janaf said in a press release that a more recent EU Council regulation of 8 April which amended the rules on sanctions allowed Janaf to continue delivering oil to NIS.

Janaf did not clarify how the new EU decision changed the rules, why they waited two weeks to notify the public, or the details on the amounts of oil meant for NIS held up due to the sanctions.