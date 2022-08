Share:







Source: Luis ACOSTA / AFP/ ilustracija

Croatian brothers Valent and Martin Sinkovic on Sunday won the gold medal in the Men's Double Sculls at the 2022 European Rowing Championships taking place in Munich.

The brothers won their 19th big competition medal with a time of 6:35.93.

Spain’s Aleix Garcia Pujolar and Rodrigo Conde Romen (6:38.46) finished second, while Latvia’s Armandas Kelmelis and Dovydas Nemeravicius were third (6:42.11).