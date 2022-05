Share:







Source: Miroslav Lelas/PIXSELL

The Croatian government on Thursday called snap elections in the City of Split for 26 June.

On 26 June, eligible voters will go to the polls to elect the mayor, the two deputy mayors and a new 31-seat city council.

The snap election will be organized after Split Mayor Ivica Puljak (the Centre party) and his two deputies Bojan Ivosevic and Antonio Kuzmanic – stepped down recently after an indictment was upheld against Ivosevic for threatening a reporter.