Croatia’s retail spending in May 2022 up by 4.3 pct year-on-year

Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

In May 2022, retail spending in Croatia was 4.3 percent up year-on-year, increasing for the 16th consecutive month, state agency Hina said on Thursday, citing a report by the state statistics bureau.

In April 2022, the year-on-year increase was 5.7 percent. Over the first five months of 2022, retail turnover was up by 3.3 percent year-on-year in real terms.

“Spending is also constrained by a high perception of inflation, which is strongly impacted by food and energy price rises,” Raiffeisenbank Austria analysts said, adding that employment growth and the fall of unemployment would continue “at moderate rates.”