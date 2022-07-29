Croatia’s retail spending Croatia 3.8 pct up in June 2022

Share:







Source: Ilustracija/ Pixabay

In June 2022 retail spending in Croatia went up 3.8 percent year-on-year increasing for the 17th consecutive month, but at a lower rate than in May when its year-on-year increase was 4.3 percent, state news agency Hina said, citing the state statistics bureau.

Broken down by product groups, retail sales of food, beverages, and tobacco products jumped 5.2 percent, while sales of non-food products dropped by 0.3 percent in June. In the first half of 2022, retail consumption increased 3.4 percent in real terms compared to the the first half of 2021.

In Q1 2022 Croatia’s GDP grew by 7.0 percent year-on-year, the fourth consecutive quarter when growth was recorded, indicating that Croatia’s economy continues to recover from the corona crisis in 2020-21.