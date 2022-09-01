Croatia’s privately-owned businesses post €5.3bn consolidated net profit in 2021

Share:







Croatia's private-owned businesses posted a 40 billion kuna (€5.3 billion) consolidated net profit in 2021, which is 91.7 percent up from 2020, state news agency Hina said on Thursday, citing a publicly available report released by the state financial agency Fina.

In 2021 Croatia had a total of 142,165 privately-owned businesses employing 821,704 people, and their total revenue was 765.5 billion kuna (€102 billion) with a net profit of 40 billion kuna (€5.3 billion). Compared to 2020, companies in the private sector increased the total number of jobs by 4.3 percent, their total revenue went up by 21.2 percent, and their consolidated net profits rose by 91.7 percent.

The private sector accounted for 98.5 percent of the total number of companies, 85.2 percent of the total number of employees, 86.4 percent of total revenue, 59 percent of gross investments in new fixed assets, and 89.2 percent of the total net profits.

Croatia also has 859 state-owned companies which posted a net profit of 2.1 billion kuna (€280 million) in 2021, an increase of 43.3 percent from 2020. State-owned firms had 93,994 employees and their revenue totaled 59.2 billion kuna (€7.9 billion). The number of employees in state-owned enterprises dropped by 0.8 percent from 2020, the revenue of those enterprises increased by 12.9 percent.

Enterprises with a mixed ownership structure (331) in 2021 had 47,021 employees, generating revenues in the amount of 59.1 billion kuna (€7.8 billion). Their net profit was 2.6 billion kuna (€346 million). Compared to 2020, the number of their employees dropped by 1.6 percent, their total revenues rose by 25.8 percent, and their net profit of 2.6 billion kuna was up from a consolidated net loss of 983.4 million kuna (€131 million) in 2020.

(€1 = 7.51 kuna)