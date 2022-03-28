Croatia’s minister for tourism and sport visits Czech Republic

Share:







Source: N1

Croatia's Minister of Tourism and Sport, Nikolina Brnjac, is currently on a two-day visit to Prague, where she met on Monday with Deputy Prime Minister for Digitization and Minister of Regional Development Ivan Bartos.

Brnjac discussed the Croatian government’s strategic activities aimed at developing sustainable tourism, preparations for the coming tourist season and strengthening further cooperation between Croatia and the Czech Republic in areas of common interest, the Ministry of Tourism and Sport said in a statement.

“Croatia and the Czech Republic have been fostering cooperation in tourism for years. The Czech Republic is one of our most important source markets, ranking fifth in terms of foreign overnight stays, with a 6% share in total overnight stays. It is important to us that Czech tourists are also increasingly recognizing Croatia outside the summer months. So far this year we have recorded a 25% increase in overnight stays compared with the same period in the record-breaking 2019,” Brnjac said.

She said that this was particularly important with regard to year-round sustainable tourism as Croatia’s strategic goal.

“The new investment cycle in tourism will pursue green, digital and sustainable development goals, for which the Croatian tourism sector has at its disposal 2.2 billion kuna (€290 million) from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and funding from the Multiannual Financial Framework,” the Croatian minister said.

She and Bartos also discussed topics relating to the forthcoming Czech presidency of the Council of the European Union.

On Tuesday, Brnjac is scheduled to meet with Minister of Education, Youth and Sports Petr Gazdik to discuss ways of advancing cooperation in the field of sports between the two countries. She is also due to meet with leading tour operators and travel organizers from the Czech and Slovak markets.

(€1 = 7.57 kuna)