Croatia’s May 2022 average salary drops 2.3 pct in real terms

Source: Morgue File

Average net salary in May 2022 was 7,690 kuna (€1,025) nominally 8.2 percent up but 2.3 percent down in real terms compared to May 2021, state news agency Hina said on Wednesday, citing the state statistics bureau.

“The year-on-year decline in real terms is due to the high inflation, which exceeded 10 percent in recent months,” Hina explained.

The median net salary in May 2022 was 6,490 (€865). By industrial sector, the highest average salaries were in air transport (12,202 kuna) and the lowest in security services (4,905 kuna).

The average gross salary in May 2022 was 10,440 kuna (€1,392), nominally 9.3 percent up and 1.4 percent down in real terms from May 2021. The highest average gross salary was in the crude oil and natural gas industry, at 17,889 kuna, while the lowest was in clothing manufacturing, at 6,309 kuna.

(€1 = 7.50 kuna)