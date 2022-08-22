Croatia’s long-distance swimmer Levacic swims North Channel

Share:







Source: Mladen Levačić / Ilustracija

Croatia's long-distance swimmer Dina Levacic swam the North Channel on Sunday, becoming the first Croat to swim this 34-kilometre-wide strait between Northern Ireland and south-western Scotland.

It took 10 hours, 26 minutes, and 58 seconds for this 26-year-old from Split conquer this channel, and she is the 104th person and 43rd woman to complete this adventure.

In June this year, she swam the Strait of Gibraltar.

So far, she has completed six of the Oceans Seven swims.

Oceans Seven

The Oceans Seven is a marathon swimming challenge consisting of seven open water channel swims. It was proposed in 2008 as the swimming equivalent of the Seven Summits mountaineering challenge. It includes the North Channel, the Cook Strait, the Molokai Channel, the English Channel, the Catalina Channel, the Tsugaru Strait and the Strait of Gibraltar.

The remaining one challenge on Levacic’s agenda is the 23-kilometre-long Cook Strait between the North and South Islands of New Zealand.

Her first success was the 45.9-km Manhattan Island marathon, on 25 June 2017.

That year she swam the Catalina Channel, 32.5 km between Catalina Island and the California mainland. In September 2017, she swam the English Channel.

In 2018 she also accomplished the Molokai Channel swim in a 41.8-kilometre-long waterway between the islands of O’ahu and Moloka’i in the State of Hawaii.

In August 2019, Levacic conquered 30-kilometre Tsugaru Strait between the Japanese islands of Honshu and Hokkaido.