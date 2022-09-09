Croatia’s jobless numbers in August drop 12 pct year-on-year

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

There were 110,420 job-seekers registered with the state employment service in August 2022, which is 849 persons (0.8 percent) more than in the previous month and 15,081 (12.0 percent) down year-on-year, state agency Hina said on Friday, citing publicly available data.

Hina did not offer an explanation for the drop.

“August was the second month in a row to see a rise in the number of unemployed persons at a monthly level, after five months of decline. Their number was falling from February to June before this trend was broken in July,” Hina added.

Daily data showed that 105,174 unemployed people were registered on Friday, which is 5,246 down from the end of August, with 19,422 job vacancies advertised.