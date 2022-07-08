Croatia’s Jan-May 2022 imports 47 pct up, exports 35 pct up year-on-year

Share:







Source: Image by marcinjozwiak from Pixabay

In the first five months of 2022, Croatia's goods export totaled €9.7 billion, up 35.3 percent year-on-year, while imports were was €16.0 billion, or up by 47.3 percent. The foreign trade deficit was €6.3 billion, according to latest report released by the state statistics bureau.

Croatia exported €7.0 billion worth of goods to EU countries, or up by 43.1 percent year-on-year, while imports from EU countries were worth €11.7 billion, up by 38.0 percent.

Exports to non-EU countries increased by 19.4 percent to €2.7 billion, while imports jumped by a whopping 80.7 percent to €4.3 billion.