Share:







Source: Pixabay (ilustracija)

In the first seven months of this year, Croatia exported €13.7 billion worth of goods (+32 percent), while importing €23.3 billion (+48.3 percent), and the foreign trade deficit was €9.6 billion.

Croatia exported €9.6 billion worth of goods to EU member states (+35.8 percent), while importing €16.8 billion (+38 percent). Exports to non-EU states totaled €4.08 billion (+23.8 percent), while import reached €6.5 billion (+83.9 percent).