Croatia’s Infobip takes over Peerless Network for $200m

Source: Infobip

Infobip, the Croatian-based global cloud communication platform and leading IT company in the region, has concluded the acquisition of the US Peerless Network company, a global Voice over IP provider, for $200 million, Infobip said on Wednesday.

Infobip clients will thus have access to the US market via Peerless Network, which covers 93% of the US population, while Peerless Network clients will have access to Infobip’s leading cloud communication platform.

Infobip CEO Silvio Kutic said the US was home to numerous leading world platforms and companies, making the acquisition a significant breakthrough for Infobip, which is based in Vodnjan, Istria County.

“By expanding our offer and global presence, we are helping companies make more significant ties with their users around the world,” he added.

Infobip and Peerless Network process over 30 billion monthly interactions with users in over 190 countries.