Croatia’s inflation reaches record-high increase of 10.8 pct in May 2022

Share:







Source: Shutterstock

Croatia's consumer price index in May 2022 accelerated to 10.8 percent year-on-year, the state statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

In April, the inflation rate had reached 9.4 percent year-on-year, which was a 14-year high, since July 2008 when its rate was 8.4 percent. The new increase recorded in May was described by the state agency Hina as “highest since records began,” without saying when the records actually began.

“The highest increase in consumer prices was recorded in transport (19.0 percent), food and non-alcoholic beverages (15.2 percent), restaurants and hotels (12.1 percent), furnishings, household equipment, and routine household maintenance (11.7 percent), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (9.2 percent), clothing and footwear (8.9 percent), recreation and culture, (6.6 percent), and “miscellaneous goods and services,” (6.2 percent)” the statistics bureau said.