Croatia’s industrial turnover jumps 24.3 pct year-on-year in May 2022

Source: Klaus/Pexels

In May 2022, industrial turnover was 24.3 percent up year-on-year and 10 percent up month-on-month, the state news agency Hina reported on Wednesday, citing data from the state statistics bureau.

Year on year, industrial turnover went up by 28.2% on the domestic and by 19.4% on the foreign market. In May, the highest year-on-year increase was recorded in the sale of energy, +58.6%. It was followed by durable consumer goods (+33.2%)

Industrial turnover of intermediate products grew 24.6%, of non-durable consumer goods (+19..4%), and capital goods by 18.3%. Year on year, industrial turnover has been increasing since early 2021, except in February that year, when it dropped 7.7%. In January 2021, it was up by 1.7% and since March increases have been in two-digit numbers, the highest in April (+40.6).

Month on month, industrial turnover in May 2022 increased by 8.1% on the domestic and by 11.8% on the foreign market.