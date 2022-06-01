Croatia’s industrial sector sheds 2 pct jobs in April year-on-year

Share:







Source: GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP/Ilustracija

Croatia's industrial sector added 0.1 percent jobs in April 2022 month-on-month, although this was still 2.0 percent down from April 2021, state agency Hina said on Wednesday without reporting absolute figures, citing a report from the state statistics bureau.

“According to the national classification of activities, the number of workers in mining and quarrying dropped 1.2% on the month, the number of workers in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply stayed unchanged and in the manufacturing industry it increased by 0.2%,” Hina said.

Year-on-year, the number of workers in mining and quarrying dropped by 1%, the number of workers in the manufacturing industry dropped by 2.2% while in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply the number of workers rose by 2.1%.

The statistics show that in April industrial production dropped for the second consecutive month year on year, which indicates a slowing down of recovery from the coronavirus crisis. In April 2022 industrial production dropped 1.5% compared to the previous month while compared to April 2021 it went down by 1.3%.

Industrial production had been growing for 15 straight months during the period of recovery from the coronavirus crisis, starting in December 2020, however, that trend stopped in March 2022, and April was another month to see a fall in industrial production.