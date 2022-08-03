Croatia’s industrial sector sheds 0.7 pct jobs in June 2022

Share:







The number of jobs in Croatia's industrial sector in June 2022 inched up 0.1 percent from May, but was down by 0.7 percent year-on-year, state agency Hina said, citing released by the state statistics bureau on their website.

The number of jobs in the processing industry grew by 0.1 percent month-on-month, while in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply it dropped by 0.1 percent. The number of jobs in mining and quarrying remained the same. Year-on-year, the number of workers dropped the most in the manufacturing of coke and refined petroleum products, by 3.1 percent, and in the manufacturing of tobacco products, by 1.6 percent.

Year-on-year, the number of workers in mining dropped by 2.5 percent, in the processing industry it went down by 0.7 percent, while in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply it increased by 0.5 percent.

In the processing industry, the number of workers dropped the most year-on-year in the manufacture of “other transport equipment,” by 11.9 percent, and in the manufacturing of clothes, by 6.2 percent.

The number of workers grew the most year-on-year in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, by 23.8 percent, printing and reproduction of recorded media, by 8.2 percent, the manufacture of textiles, 6 percent, and the manufacture of tobacco products, 5.3 percent.

The number of industrial workers in the first six months of 2022 dropped by 0.9 percent compared to the same period of 2021. The statistics show that industrial production in June grew 3.8 percent year-on-year, after going down for three months. The statistics bureau has also reported that industrial output in June increased by 1.2 percent from the previous month and by 3.8 percent from June 2021.

“Labor productivity in the January-June period was therefore 3.7 percent up from the same period last year,” Hina said.

Hina did not report absolute numbers of workers in any sector.