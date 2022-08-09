Croatia’s H1 2022 exports up by 35.6 pct, imports by 51.8 pct

Share:







Source: Image by Pexels from Pixabay

In the first half of 2022, Croatia's commodity exports totaled €11.9 billion, or 35.8 percent up year-on-year, while imports reached €20.2 billion, or 51.9 percent up, so the the foreign trade deficit was €8.3 billion, state agency Hina said on Tuesday, citing publicly available data released by the state statistics bureau.

Croatia exported €8.5 billion worth of goods to EU countries, up by 42.4 percent, while imports were worth €14.9 billion, up by 44.2 percent year-on-year.

Exports to non-EU countries increased by 21.6 percent in the same period, to €3.4 billion, and imports from non-EU countries jumped by 78.8 percent to €5.3 billion.