Croatia’s Grlic-Radman dismisses Serbian indictments as ‘highly politicized’

Share:







Source: N1

Indictments drawn up by Serbian prosecutors against Croatian air force pilots and new announced indictments against two Croatian generals over alleged war crimes in the 1990s "have been politicized," Croatian Foreign Minister, Gordan Grlic-Radman, said on Thursday.

“All the indictments from Serbia have been politicized, the UN’s Hague Tribunal already had its say,” Grlic-Radman told reporters attending a conference of Croatian diplomats.

“After a recent announcement from Belgrade about indictments against General Pavao Miljavec and Admiral Davor Domazet-Loso for alleged war crimes committed during the 1995 Operation Storm, Croatian President, Zoran Milanovic, said that Croatia ‘could counter with indictments against the current president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, if Croatia happens to be in a bad mood because he went on a rampage on the territory of Croatia in 1995’,” Hina explained, without clarifying.

Grlic-Radman said that he “knew what Vucic said in 1995,” in the town of Glina, at the time held by Serb rebels, “when he claimed that Glina would never be part of Croatia.”

“We have not forgotten that,” Grlic-Radman said.

“When asked whether a session of the National Security Council should be convened in light of the possible indictments, as proposed by President Milanovic, Grlic-Radman said that the government had not discussed that yet,” Hina said.

The leader of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Croatian National Assembly (HNS BiH) and a member of HDZ BiH, the sister party of Croatia’s ruling HDZ, Dragan Covic, who also participated in the conference, responded to questions on election law changes in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In mid-August, High Representative Christian Schmidt gave political parties six weeks to agree on changes to the law, after which he would himself impose a solution.

“Before that, a draft of Schmidt’s decision was leaked to the media, which seemed to support Bosnian Croats in their requests to address the verdict of the Constitutional Court in the Ljubic case, in order to ‘prevent Bosnian Croats from being outvoted’ in the House of Peoples, and the potential formation of entity and state governments without Bosnian Croat representatives,” state agency Hina explained.

“Schmidt has to finish that job,” said Covic, who added that he expected Schmidt “to resolve the issue of Bosniaks outvoting Bosnian Croats in the elections for the Bosnian Croat member of Bosnia’s presidency, and the election of delegates to the House of Peoples.”

Grlic-Radman and Covic held the news conference in Zagreb as part of a two-day conference of Croatian diplomats, which was opened by Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, on Wednesday evening.