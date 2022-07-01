Croatia’s general government debt-to-GDP ratio drops to 77.3 pct in March 2022

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

Croatia's general government debt reached 342.5 billion kuna (€45 billion) at the end of March 2022, up by 1.1 billion kuna (€146 million) or 0.3 percent from the same time last year, state agency Hina said on Friday, citing data released by the central bank.

Domestic debt increased by 4.1 billion kuna, or 1.9 percent, while external debt dropped by 2.5 billion kuna, or 2.0 percent.

The total debt-to-GDP ratio at the end of March 2022 was 77.3 percent, a decrease of 12.8 percentage points from 90.1 percent of GDP at the end of March 2021.

The government projects that the debt-to-GDP ratio will reach 76.2 percent by the end of this year.

(€1 = 7.52 kuna)