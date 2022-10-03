Croatia’s foreign ministry official summons Russian ambassador over annexation

Share:







Source: Daniren / Alamy / Alamy / Profimedia / Ilustracija

A senior official of Croatia's Foreign Ministry, Andreja Metelko-Zgombic, on Monday summoned Russian ambassador to Croatia, Andrey Nesterenko, to convey Croatia's protest over the illegal annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson.

Metelko-Zgombic “pointed out that the Republic of Croatia does not nor will it recognize the annexation of these provinces and demanded that the Russian Federation reverse this illegal act and withdraw all Russian military forces and equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine,” state news agency Hina cited a press release sent to the media by the Foreign Ministry.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday declared the annexation of the four regions after Russia held referendums in the occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said that the referendums were in violation of international law.

“The Republic of Croatia believes that this act poses a threat to the international order based on respect for rights and that it violates Ukraine’s fundamental right to independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the fundamental principles of the UN Charter,” Hina cited the unsigned press release.

She rejected Russia’s nuclear threats as unacceptable, saying that the Russian mobilization and attempted annexation of the parts of Ukraine would lead to the escalation of war, a loss of human life, and an imposition of new EU restrictions over Russian actions.

Metelko-Zgombic reportedly “reiterated Croatia’s commitment” to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders and Ukraine’s right to defend itself from the Russian aggression.

She said that Croatia stands in solidarity with Ukraine, the statement said.