Croatia’s foreign ministry condemns Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian regions

Share:







Source: STRINGER / AFP, Ilustracija

Croatia "most strongly condemns the illegal and fake referendums" held by Russian separatists in four Ukrainian regions. as well as Russia's announcement that those regions would become part of the Russia, state agency Hina carried an unsigned statement sent to the local media by the Foreign Ministry on Friday.

“Croatia condemns Russia’s decision on the integration of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in its system, considering it a gross violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence and of the international law and the UN Charter,” Hina cited the press release.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, is expected to announce the annexation the four occupied Ukrainian regions in a ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace on Friday at noon GMT.

The statement from the ministry called the decision “illegitimate, illegal, and as such void” and that Croatia would not “recognize its political and legal effects.”

“Together with other EU countries and allies, Croatia will continue providing all the necessary support to Ukraine in the reintegration of the currently occupied regions and in the reestablishment of the constitutional and legal order in its internationally recognized borders,” the ministry said.

Russian occupying authorities in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson last week held referendums to join Russia. There were reports of people being forced to vote, sometimes at gunpoint. The official result was reportedly 99 percent in favor of joining Russia.

Ukraine and the West have condemned the five-day vote that ended on Tuesday, adding that the secessionist referendum will never be internationally recognized.