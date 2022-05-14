Croatia’s FM: Life of Croatian national taken prisoner by Russians is priority

Share:







Source: N1

The life of the Croatian national who has been taken prisoner by Russian forces is our priority, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlic Radman said on Friday.

“Yes, I am optimistic, especially after we have seen the pictures,” the minister told Nova TV, which broadcast footage of a conversation between a Republika Srpska Television reporter and the Croatian national.

“Croatia still has an embassy in Moscow and is invoking conventions, assistance under international law and bilateral relations, and it expects cooperation,” Grlic Radman said and added: “The life of the Croatian national is our priority.”

The Croatian national said in the footage that he was being treated well in Russian prison. He advised Croats wishing to fight for Ukraine to first check where they were going.

Grlic Radman will be in Berlin this weekend for an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers. He said that on that occasion he would express Croatia’s support for the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO.

The Croatian government disagrees on this matter with President Zoran Milanovic who wants to make the two countries’ NATO entry conditional on the reform of electoral legislation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Rejecting media reports that Croatia was disunited abroad, Grlic Radman said: “We speak about our country abroad in such a way that we protect the Croatian institutions.”

Speaking of relations with the new government in Slovenia, he estimated that it would not block Croatia’s accession to the Schengen passport-free travel area. “I don’t believe in that. The word blockade appeared in the media.”

Slovenia’s Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said that rules defining Schengen accession should include the implementation of the arbitration ruling on the border between Slovenia and Croatia.

“I am sure that my Slovenian counterpart will support Croatia’s accession because it is in Slovenia’s interests, and I am confident that it will be in a European spirit,” Grlic Radman said.