Croatia’s FM: Bundestag resolution on BiH doesn’t reflect Germany’s position

Source: N1

The resolution on Bosnia and Herzegovina, adopted by the German parliament on Friday, is a non-binding political statement that does not reflect Germany's official position on the issue, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman said on Friday evening in Dubrovnik.

“This document is a non-binding political statement initiated by a Bundestag member of the ethnic Bosniak background, which does not reflect Germany’s official position,” the foreign minister told the press in Dubrovnik ahead of the start of the fifteenth annual Dubrovnik Forum entitled “A Quest for Balance in a Disrupted World”.

The official position of Germany is in the European Union’s documents, said Grlic Radman, he said, arguing that the resolution is “a political statement adopted by a a faction in a parliament of an EU member-state.”

The document does no impact international law, that is the Dayton-Paris agreement, he added.

Grlic Radman finds the contents of the EU document on the matter important.

“First of all, it is the Strategic Compass, in which all the EU member-states supported the wording that mentions the equality of all the three constituent peoples (in BiH), and that wording was later incorporated in the conclusions of the European Council,” he said.

Grlić Radman considers the resolution damaging.

“Of course, that this political statement is being abused. It does not contribute to dialogue. BiH should rely on dialogue, it is supposed to be based on the Dayton Agreement. We call on Bosniak leaders to start dialogue with (local) Croatia leaders to overcome misunderstandings,” said the Croatian minister.

He added that SPD parliamentary deputy Adis Ahmetovic, who had initiated such resolution, lobbies for certain policies that come from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the resolution does not reflect the official position of the German government.

“Our (parliamentary) foreign policy committee has already sent a letter with protest to its colleagues in the Bundestag, and the letter underscores that it is in the interest of Croatia, a member of the EU and NATO, to see a stable Bosnia and Herzegovina. The country can be stable provided that it pursue the principles of the Dayton Agreement, as the foundation of the present-day BiH,” said Grlic Radman.