Croatia’s employment rate inches up 2 pct in June 2022

Share:







Source: Pexels / ilustracija

In June 2022, Croatia had 1.62 million persons in employment, or 1.6 percent up from May and 2.0 percent up from June 2021, state agency Hina reported on Friday, citing the latest report by the state statistics bureau.

The number of registered jobless people also dropped in June, with close to 106,000 Croatians out of work, or 3.7 percent down from May, or 16.2 percent down from June 2021. Croatia’s registered unemployment rate fell from 6.5 percent in May to 6.1 percent in June.

Broken down by sectors, the processing industry had the largest number of jobs with 229,100, with retail ranking second (210,000), and the education sector third with 124,000 employees in June. Construction came in fourth, with 107,870 workers.

As expected, due to the summer tourist season, the largest increase in workforce month-on-month, of 11.6 percent, was recorded in hospitality and catering, with 88,100 workers in June.