Croatia’s daily case count jumps to three-week high

Source: Pascal GUYOT / AFP, Ilustracija

Croatia's health authorities reported on Friday that 547 new cases of the coronavirus and 2 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the country over the previous 24 hours. This was the highest daily case count recorded over the past three weeks.

The rolling seven-day case count now stands at 1,923 – or on average 275 per day, slightly down from 285 in the seven days prior. The 14-day case count is now 3,919, or 280 cases per day, almost unchanged from the the previous two-week period when it was 288.

The most recent figures indicate a slight increase in cases, as the weekly count is now highest in the last 15 days.

On Friday, the rolling seven-day death count was 15, almost unchanged from 16 deaths reported in the week prior. There are currently 2,098 active cases in the country, including 151 Covid patients in hospital care, a ten-month low.

To date, Croatia has registered close to 1.14 million coronavirus cases, and the total pandemic-related death toll now stands at 16,022. This amounts to an average of about 19 deaths per day after the initial case was detected in Croatia on February 25, 2020.

Some 2.31 million Croatians have received at least one shot of any Covid-19 vaccine to date, which health authorities say translates to 59.5 percent of the country’s entire population. This is the calculation released by health authorities which project the current population size at 3.88 million, in line with the results from the 2021 census results released in January.

This figure includes close to 2.24 million Croatians who have been fully immunized against the disease, which health services now say translates to around 68.7 percent of all adults, implying that there are currently some 3.26 million Croatians aged 18 and above living in the country.

Although the vaccination numbers have been pretty much unchanged for some time now, the slight increase in percentages in early April seems to have come from a change in methodology, as up until recently the authorities used outdated estimates saying that the country has close to 4.1 million people, including 3.4 million adults.

Even though the vaccines are widely available and free of charge, the interest in vaccines among pandemic-fatigued Croatians is reportedly very low. On Tuesday authorities reported that only 186 vaccine shots had been administered in the entire country that day, including just 29 first-timers. Booster shots have been available since December 2021, but authorities do not include these statistics in their daily reports.

The daily numbers come from official reports which only account for cases confirmed by PCR tests and which are reported daily to the World Health Organization and other international agencies. Positive results detected via rapid antigen testing (RATs), including at-home tests, are reported and tracked via a separate registry. These are sometimes leaked to the local media who conflate these with officially confirmed figures, creating considerable discrepancies in their reporting.

Due to the low intensity of reported cases, the government scrapped nearly all pandemic rules in April, which included ending nearly all face mask rules and also Covid passes which were required for using any public administration service. However, masks are still required in some public areas, mainly in hospitals and in retirement homes. All pandemic-related travel restrictions for foreign nationals have also been dropped in early May.