Croatia’s Covid levels starting to plateau

Source: JAVIER TORRES / AFP

Croatia's health authorities reported on Wednesday that 2,077 new cases of the coronavirus and 13 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the country over the previous 24 hours, indicating a stagnation in the number of cases detected.

The rolling seven-day case count now stands at 10,270, or on average 1,467 per day, a 5 percent increase compared to the seven days prior. The 14-day case count is now 20,046 or on average 1,432 cases per day, or 2 percent down from the the previous two-week period.

The daily death count is back in double digits. The rolling seven-day death count is now 93, still a 3 percent decrease from 107 deaths in the week prior. As of Friday there were 10,713 active cases in the country, including 633 Covid patients in hospital care.

To date, Croatia has registered more than one million coronavirus cases, and the total pandemic-related death toll now stands at 15,476. This amounts to an average of about 20 deaths per day since the first case was detected in the country on February 25, 2020.

At the same time, some 2.31 million Croatians have received at least one shot of any Covid-19 vaccine so far, which health authorities translates to “56.9 percent of the country’s entire population.” This is the calculation released by health authorities, which project the current population at little under 4.1 million, even though the latest 2021 census figures released in January by the state statistics bureau put the current population size at 3.88 million.

This figure includes 2.23 million Croatians who have been fully immunized against the disease, which health services say translates to around 65.6 percent of adults, implying that there are currently 3.4 million adults living in the country.

At the same time, the vaccination uptake rate has slowed to a trickle. Even though the vaccines are widely available and free of charge, the interest in vaccines is reportedly very low – on Tuesday authorities reported that only 1,148 vaccine shots had been administered that day, including just 350 first-timers. Booster shots have been available since December, but authorities do not include these statistics in their daily reports.

The daily figures come from official reports which only account for cases confirmed by PCR tests and which are reported daily to the World Health Organization and other international agencies. Positive results detected via rapid antigen testing (RATs), including at-home tests, are reported and tracked via a separate registry which are sometimes leaked to the local media who conflate them with official figures.

Last week, the government announced easing of some Covid restrictions still in place, including the lifting of limits on crowd size for public events which require Covid passes, extending the legally allowed closing times for bars and restaurants, and scrapping the mandatory rapid testing for schoolchildren.