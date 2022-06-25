Croatia’s COVID-19 update: 1,087 new cases, one death, 398 recoveries

Share:







Source: Hrvoje Jelavic/PIXSELL

In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,087 new cases of the infection with coronavirus, one COVID patient has died, and 394 patients have recovered, Croatia's COVID-19 crisis management team reported on Saturday.

There are currently 3,598 active cases of COVID-19 disease in the country, and 210 of them are hospitalised patients, including five placed on ventilators.

Since the first registered case of the infection with the novel virus in Croatia on 25 February 2020, as many as 1,145,053 cases of the infection have been diagnosed. To date, 16,049 patients have died of the disease, and there have been 1,125,407 recoveries, including 398 in the last 24 hours.

Nearly 69% of adults have fully been vaccinated.