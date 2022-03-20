Croatia’s coronavirus update: 901 new cases, 10 deaths

Share:







Source: JAVIER TORRES / AFP / ilustracija

Croatia has recorded 901 new coronavirus cases and 10 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Sunday.

The number of active cases currently stands at 10,697. Among them are 661 infected people who have been hospitalised and 44 of them are on ventilators, while 8,338 people are self-isolating.

Over 4.62 million tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been conducted to date, including 4,034 in the last 24 hours.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first case was confirmed in Croatia, 1,084,012 cases of this infectious disease have been diagnosed. As many as 15,435 patients have died and 1,057,880 have recovered, including 1,496 in the last 24 hours.

To date, 65.66% of adults have been fully vaccinated.