Croatia’s coronavirus update: 881 new cases, 4 deaths

Source: Pexels

Croatia has registered 881 new coronavirus cases and four related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Saturday.

There are 5,314 active cases in the country, of whom 470 people are being treated in hospital, including eight COVID patients placed on ventilators.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the country, 1,233,260 people have contracted the novel virus, of whom 16,912 have died and 1,210,328 have recovered, including 706 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

To date, 68.88 per cent of adults have fully been vaccinated.