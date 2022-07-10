Croatia’s coronavirus update: 757 new cases, four deaths, 1,043 recoveries

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

In the past 24 hours, 757 new cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus infection have been diagnosed in Croatia, and another four COVID patients have died, bringing the COVID-related death toll to 16,107, the national COVID response team reported on Sunday.

Currently, there are 8,287 active cases, including 369 hospitalised patients, 13 of whom are on ventilators.

Since the first registered case of infection with the novel virus in Croatia on 25 February 2020, the country has reported 1,159,177 cases of this infectious disease.

There have been 1,134,783 recoveries, including 1,043 in the last 24 hours.

Nearly 71% of the adult population has been vaccinated to date.