Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

In the last 24 hours, 722 coronavirus cases, out of 3,150 tests, and eight COVID-related deaths have been registered in Croatia, the national COVID-19 crisis management team said on Saturday.

Currently, there are 377 hospitalised patients with COVID, 13 of whom are on ventilators.

To date, Croatia has registered 1,228,574 coronavirus cases, the death toll is 16,875 and over 70% adults have been vaccinated, including 68.87% fully.