Croatia’s coronavirus update: 639 new cases, 12 deaths, 1,005 recoveries

Source: Pixabay/ilustracija

In the last 24 hours Croatia has conducted 2,384 coronavirus tests and 27% of them, that is 639, have turned out to be positive, the national COVID-19 crisis management team reported on Sunday.

There are currently 6,529 active cases, and of them 587 are hospitalised patients, including 22 patients placed on ventilators.

In the last 24 hours, 12 patients have succumbed to COVID-19, and Croatia’s COVID-related death toll now stands at 16,571.

Since the first registered case of this infectious disease on 25 February 2020 in the country, the health authorities have diagnosed 1,206,587 cases, while performing over 5.1 million tests.

So far, 1,183,487 have recovered, including 1,005 in the last 24 hours.

To date, 2,317,041 persons have received at least one shot against this infectious disease, and nearly 69% of adults have fully been vaccinated.