Croatia’s coronavirus update: 430 new cases, four deaths

Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

In the last 24 hours, 430 coronavirus cases, out of 2,275 tests (19% positivity rate), and four related deaths have been registered in Croatia, the national COVID-19 crisis management team said on Sunday.

Currently, 4,976 active cases are in the country.

There are 527 hospitalised patients, including 12 on ventilators, while 3,431 persons are isolated.

To date, Croatia has registered 1,216,429 coronavirus cases, the death toll stands at 16,739 and 70.88% of adults have been vaccinated.

So far, over 1,194,714 recoveries have been reported, including 733 in the last 24 hours.