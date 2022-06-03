Croatia’s coronavirus update: 405 news cases, three deaths

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

In the last 24 hours, there have been 405 new cases of the infection with coronavirus in Croatia, and the disease has taken three more lives, the country's national COVID-19 crisis management team reported on Friday.

There are currently 2,081 active cases of the infection, and of them 190 are hospitalized patients, including five patients placed on ventilators.

Since the first registered case of the infection in Croatia on 25 February 2020, more than 1.137 million cases of the infection have been diagnosed. The death toll has reached 15,998.

There have been nearly 1.2 million recoveries, including 412 in the last 24 hours.

Nearly 70% of adults have been vaccinated against this disease.