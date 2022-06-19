Croatia’s coronavirus update: 373 new cases, three deaths

Share:







Source: Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

In the last 24 hours there have been 373 cases of the infection with coronavirus and three more COVID patients have died, raising the death toll to 16,030, the national COVID-19 crisis management team reported on Sunday.

There are currently 2,270 active cases, including 160 hospitalised patients, of whom seven are on ventilators.

Since the first registered case of infection with this novel virus in Croatia on 25 February 2020, 1,141,919 infections have been diagnosed.

A total of 70.81% of the adult population have so far been vaccinated.