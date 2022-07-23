Croatia’s coronavirus update: 1,654 new cases, 8 deaths, 1,606 recoveries

Share:







Source: Image by Thomas G. from Pixabay

Croatia has registered 1,654 new coronavirus cases and eight COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Saturday.

The number of active cases currently stands at 10,844, of whom 579 infected persons are being treated in hospital, including 15 placed on ventilators, while 6,033 persons are self-isolating.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first case was confirmed in Croatia, 1,176,519 cases of the infection have been diagnosed. The disease has claimed 16,205 lives. A total of 1,149,469 have recovered, including 1,606 in the last 24 hours.

So far, over five million tests have been conducted, and in the last 24 hours, 4,234 people have been tested, and of them two in five turned out to be positive.

A total of 59.57 per cent of the total population, or 70.84 per cent of adults, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 68.80 per cent of the adult population have been vaccinated twice.