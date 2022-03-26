Croatia’s coronavirus update: 1,587 new cases, 14 deaths

Share:







Source: Tuwaedaniya MERINGING / AFP, Ilustraciaj

Croatia has registered 1,587 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and 14 patients have died as a consequence, the national COVID-19 crisis management team said on Saturday.

There are currently 11,008 active cases, including 613 hospitalised patients, 41 of whom are on ventilators. Also 7,454 people are self-isolating.

Croatia has registered a total of 1,093,098 cases of COVID-19 since its first registered case on 25 February 2020, and 15,509 people have died as a consequence of this infectious disease, while 1,066,581 have recovered from the contagion, including 1,751 in the last 24 hours.

Two thirds of adults have fully been vaccinated.