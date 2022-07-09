Croatia’s coronavirus update: 1,488 new cases, two deaths, 1,129 recoveries

Share:







Source: Sasa Miljevic / PIXSELL / Ilustracija

In the past 24 hours, 1,488 new cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus infection have been diagnosed in Croatia, and another five COVID patients have died bringing the COVID-related death toll to 16,103, the national COVID response team reported on Saturday.

Currently, there are 8,577 active cases, including 344 hospitalised patients, of whom 13 are on ventilators.

Since the first registered case of the infection with the novel virus in Croatia on 25 February 2020, the country has reported 1,158,420 cases of this infectious disease.

There have been 1,133,740 recoveries, including 1,129 in the last 24 hours.

Nearly 71% of the adult population has been vaccinated to date.