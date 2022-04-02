Croatia’s coronavirus update: 1,303 new cases, eight deaths

Share:







Source: JAVIER TORRES / AFP / ilustracija

In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,303 new cases of the infection with coronavirus in Croatia, and another eight COVID patients have died, the national COVID-19 crisis management team reported on Saturday.

There are currently 9,703 active cases of the infection, and 623 of them are hospitalised, including 40 patients hooked on ventilators.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first care of the new infectious disease was registered in Croatia, there have been over 1.1 million cases of the disease which has so far taken 15,592 lives in the country.

So far, over 1.07 million recoveries have been registered, including 4,608 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The healthcare authorities report that 68.59% of adults have fully been vaccinated.