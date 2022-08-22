Croatia’s Coric wins ATP Cincinnati Masters

Share:







Source: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

Croatian tennis player Borna Coric on Sunday won the ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati, beating World No. 7, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (7-6, 6-2), in a little under two hours.

Having arrived in Ohio ranking 152nd on the ATP list, the 25-year-old Coric has now become the lowest ranking tennis player to win a Masters 1000 tournament.

Continuing his comeback after undergoing a shoulder surgery last year, Coric triumphed over Lorenzo Musetti, Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista Agut, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Cameron Norrie to reach his first Masters 1000 final since 2018, when he lost to Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in Shanghai.

This is the third and biggest title in Coric’s professional career. He has jumped 123 places in the ATP rankings, making him world’s No. 29. This victory also means Coric will now be seeded at the US Open.

Coric’s career high was the 12th place on the ATP rankings in 2018.

Coric is only the fourth Croatian tennis player with a Masters 1000 title, after Goran Ivanisevic (Stockholm 1991, Paris 1993), Ivan Ljubicic (Indian Wells 2010), and Marin Cilic (Cincinnati 2016).

Tsitsipas on Saturday beat World No. 1, Daniil Medvedev, to reach his first-ever Cincinnati final. Despite his loss on Sunday, he moved two places up the ATP rankings, making him World No. 5.