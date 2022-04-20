Croatia’s average net salary reaches €988 in February 2022

Share:







Source: Morgue File

The average net salary in February 2022 amounted to 7,452 kuna (€988) or 5.9 percent up year-on-year in nominal terms, but down by 0.4 percent in real terms, state agency Hina said, citing the state statistics bureau on Wednesday.

The median net wage for February was 6,151 (€815). The highest average net wage was paid in the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and “pharmaceutical preparations,” 16,787 kuna (€2,226) while the lowest was in security and investigation activities at 4,758 (€631).

The average gross wage was 10,109 (€1,340), up by 6.8 percent in nominal terms and by 0.5 percent in real terms from February 2021 and up by 1.3 percent in nominal terms and by 0.4 percent in real terms from January 2022.

(€1 = 7.54 kuna)