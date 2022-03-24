Croatian teenagers to take part in a mock debate in Parliament

Share:







Source: N1, Ilustracija

Secondary-school students will conduct a simulated session of the Croatian Parliament on 28 March via a video-conference call and debate a bill on combating discrimination, the Parliament's citizens' service said on Thursday.

This will be the ninth simulated session of the Parliament for secondary-school students and the second in a row to be organized via a video conference call on the Zoom platform. The session will be televised live via YouTube and it is expected to last 180 minutes.

The session will officially be opened by Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic via a video link. This year’s simulated session will include 151 students from 49 schools from all over Croatia and will be followed and reported on by 44 student rapporteurs.

The topic to be debated is a bill on combating discrimination, and the students will be able to go through all the phases of bill adoption, from the presentation of the views of parliamentary committees and 25 parliamentary groups to individual statements and a vote on amendments and the bill itself.