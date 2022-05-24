Croatian Supreme Court chief: Serbian indictment dubious, unclear

Share:







Source: N1

Supreme Court President Radovan Dobronic said on Tuesday that an indictment by Serbia's prosecutorial authorities for war crimes against four Croatian army officers over the alleged shelling of refugees during Operation Storm was "dubious, unclear and a forced construction."

“They (in Serbia) are behaving as if we were still in the former state (Yugoslavia) and that everything was still under a single jurisdiction, but it isn’t. It will be put into the regular procedure and everything will be resolved,” he said.

Reporters asked Dobronic if Aleksandar Vucic could then be indicted for his Greater Serbia speech in the Croatian town of Glina in 1995 when it was still occupied by Serb rebels.

“If Vucic said something in Glina that represents a threat to Croatia’s state sovereignty, in principle a jurisdiction exists, given that he spoke while in Croatian territory, however, considering the time that has elapsed, I cannot speak about that,” Dobronic said after opening a conference of the Supreme Court and Constitutional Court.

DORH has probably been under pressure but there is too much talk about pressure

Commenting on political pressure on judges and prosecutors, Dobronic said that the State Attorney’s Office (DORH) “is probably being under pressure.”

DORH is a subject in judicial procedures. They are on the most part prosecutors and in some cases, the defence and I would not particularly want to comment on the situation in DORH. The best thing would be for DORH to say something itself to stop all the speculation. Are they being under pressure, probably yes, said Dobronic.

He added though that claims of pressuring seem to be a little exaggerated though.

“Someone who cannot be pressured does not give in so easily. As such, I wouldn’t be that convinced that pressure exists.”