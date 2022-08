Share:







Source: N1/ ilustracija

Croatian secondary school students have won two gold medals and one bronze at the 34th International Olympiad in Informatics taking place in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on 7-15 August.

The competition featured 349 contestants from 88 countries.

Dorijan Lendvaj and Patrick Pavić from the XV Gymnasium in Zagreb won the golds, while Matej Vojvodić from the Lucijan Vranjanin Gymnasium, also in Zagreb, won the bronze.