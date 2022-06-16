Croatian sailor vanishes from cargo ship crossing the Atlantic Ocean

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

Ship's officer Toni Jurisic has gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean, somewhere between the Gibraltar and Trinidad and Tobago, the website of the national register of missing persons reported on Thursday.

Jurišić (35), who lives in the port city of Split, disappeared from a ship owned by a Greek company on 10 June. He is a member of the crew, and his disappearance is registered with the Split-Dalmatia County Police Department.

State agency Hina did not reveal the name of the ship.

The secretary-general of the Croatian Seafarers Union (SPH), Neven Melvan, confirmed to Hina that SPH was notified of his disappearance on Monday and that they are in contact with the family and the company.

He said that the vessel in question is owned by a Greek company and is used for the transport of liquefied natural gas. He said that the search and rescue operation is continuing and that the ship has covered more than 200 miles in search of the missing Croatian officer.

“Melvan said that the police are expected to conduct an onboard investigation once the ship has reached port,” Hina said, without clarifying which port the ship is expected to reach or when.