Croatian restaurants maintain MICHELIN stars

Share:







Source: Pexels / ilustracija

According to the new MICHELIN Guide Croatia 2022, all the restaurants starred in 2021 maintained their high level and distinction, the National Tourist Board (HTZ) said this week.

Restaurant Pelegrini (Sibenik), 360º (Dubrovnik), Monte (Rovinj), Noel (Zagreb), Draga di Lovrana (Lovran), Boskinac (Novalja), LD Terrace (Korcula), Nebo (Rijeka), Alfred Keller (Mali Losinj) and Agli Amici (Rovinj) maintain their One Star status. Croatia also has two restaurants with the MICHELIN Green Star label, Zinfandel’s (Zagreb) and Konoba Mate (Korcula).

“Croatia can be proud of a total of 84 restaurants holding prestigious MICHELIN labels. Considering that their system of awarding labels and recommendations is a complex and very mysterious process, this is great news and a great success for these Croatian restaurants,” HTZ director Kristjan Stanicic said, congratulating owners and staff.

The HTZ, he added, “is the main national partner of MICHELIN and our cooperation with this globally recognized brand, whose recommendations are respected and appreciated, certainly contributes to even better positioning of Croatian restaurants on the gastronomic map, and thus Croatia as a quality and indigenous gastronomic destination.”

In addition to the above, Sug (Split) was included on the Bib Gourmand list, so this label in Croatia is held by a total of 12 restaurants, while another 62 have the recommendation of this renowned gastronomic guide.

“Inclusion in world-famous guides like Michelin is a recognition for all those who work continuously on quality. Our top chefs are putting Croatia on the gastronomic map of the world with their successes and I congratulate them on that,” said Tourism Minister Nikolina Brnjac.

“Our inspectors were sensitive to the constant quality of the culinary experiences proposed by the restaurants, as their teams demonstrated regularity and consistency, showing how important this essential criterion is for being distinguished with a MICHELIN Star,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides.