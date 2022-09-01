Croatian prosecutors in Split indict three Serbian nationals for war crimes

Share:







Source: Shutterstock

The Split County Attorney's Office has indicted three Serbian nationals for war crimes against prisoners of war.

One of the indictees, a 56-year-old man, is charged with acting contrary to the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War and its additional protocol relating to the protection of victims of non-international armed conflicts as well as several other additional protocols, while the other two indictees, aged 58 and 57, are charged with acting contrary to the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

The indictment states that during the early 1990s armed conflict between Croatian armed forces and rebel Serb paramilitary forces, the 56-year-old indictee was assigned to guard Croatian police officers detained in the hospital in Knin.

He is accused of physically abusing POWs and threatening to kill them as well as allowing other people to come to the hospital and physically abuse the wounded prisoners.

The second defendant (aged 58), at the time the warden of the District Prison in Knin, is accused of failing to prevent the torture of prisoners of war, while the third defendant (aged 57) is accused of beating POWs as a prison guard.